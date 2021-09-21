/
Learning Technologies seeks global future

The digital workplace services group looks set to proceed with an acquisition that will fundamentally alter its business
September 21, 2021
  • $394m Q4 acquisition will transform the business
  • Revenues return to growth and interim dividend increased
213pp

Learning Technologies (LTG), a provider of workplace digital learning and talent management services, is in a period of transition. After purchasing two performance management platforms and a diversity and inclusion consultancy in the first quarter (Q1), the group has reaffirmed in its robust interim results to 30 June that the “transformative” $394m (£288m) acquisition of workforce performance solutions provider GP Strategies should complete in Q4. 

