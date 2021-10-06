/
Netcall growth disappoints

It is a profitable business but investors would have hoped for more growth during the pandemic.
October 6, 2021
  • Transitioning to a cloud business
  • Improved profitability but growth is underwhelming

Netcall (NET) is a software company that digitises clients’ customer engagement. It is currently in the process of transitioning to a cloud business, which in the long run should improve its profitability, but at the moment it is leading to a slight cannibalisation of revenues.

For the full-year, its total cloud service revenue was up 26 per cent to £8.3m. Product support contract sales were down 6.3 per cent to £9m because Netcall is moving these customers to the cloud. The cloud had a net annual contract value (ACV) retention rate of 116 per cent (total current period ACV divided by the total prior period ACV). This shows it is a popular product segment that can be upsold.

