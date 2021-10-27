Booming government spending creates opportunities for private sector suppliers

The high tax and high spending strategy outlined in the recent budget announcement will create more opportunities for private sector companies to secure lucrative government contracts. In his speech, chancellor Rishi Sunak promised the “highest sustained level of spending for half a century” as the UK moved out of the pandemic. Increased taxes will be used to fund investment in all areas of public sector, including infrastructure, housing, schools, healthcare and prisons.

Last year was already very profitable for many businesses that provide services to government, especially in comparison to the stagnant wider economy. In 2020-2021, total government expenditure was £1.12trn, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). This was equal to 52 per cent of GDP and was proportionally higher than any year since the end of World War Two.

Two companies that benefited directly from this expenditure were outsourcers Serco (SRP) and Capita (CPI). They invoiced the public sector for £1.01bn and £655m, respectively, between April 2020 and 2021, according to data provider Tussell. Last year, Serco’s underlying trading profit increased by 36 per cent to £163m and it expects this to grow by 23 per cent this year to £200m.