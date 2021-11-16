Vodafone adjustments make it difficult to judge

Revenue increased

Net debt rose as free cash outflow increased

On the surface, these are pleasing results for Vodafone (VOD). Total revenue was up thanks to a recovery in demand for handsets and increased service revenue from Europe and Africa. This has enabled it to push up its full-year adjusted cash profit guidance to the top end of the range. Underlying cash profits increased by 6.5 per cent to €7.6bn (£6.7bn), reflecting the increase in revenues and a favourable legal settlement in Italy. The adjusted free cash flow forecast has also increased to at least €5.3bn (£4.5bn), from at least €5.2bn.