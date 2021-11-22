/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

An acquisitive Diploma returns to strong growth

Revenues rise across the technical product supplier's three divisions as demand recovers
An acquisitive Diploma returns to strong growth
November 22, 2021
  • Management announces total dividend of 42.6p
  • Company invested £456m in acquisitions last year

Diploma (DPLM) has exceeded its financial targets, reporting strong profit and revenue growth across its three business sectors. The technical product specialist is now eyeing up more acquisitions and diversification opportunities, as it seeks to expand in the ‘under-penetrated’ UK, US and European markets.

Diploma’s core sectors – seals, controls, and life sciences – all enjoyed underlying growth in 2021, following a Covid-induced industrial slowdown in 2020. Underlying revenue growth across the group has increased 12 per cent year on year, while operating profit has shot up by almost 50 per cent to £104m. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data