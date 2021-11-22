An acquisitive Diploma returns to strong growth

Management announces total dividend of 42.6p Company invested £456m in acquisitions last year

Diploma (DPLM) has exceeded its financial targets, reporting strong profit and revenue growth across its three business sectors. The technical product specialist is now eyeing up more acquisitions and diversification opportunities, as it seeks to expand in the ‘under-penetrated’ UK, US and European markets.

Diploma’s core sectors – seals, controls, and life sciences – all enjoyed underlying growth in 2021, following a Covid-induced industrial slowdown in 2020. Underlying revenue growth across the group has increased 12 per cent year on year, while operating profit has shot up by almost 50 per cent to £104m.