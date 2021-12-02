/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Oxford Metrics sets bullish growth targets

The software group's five-year strategy aims to more than double current turnover
Oxford Metrics sets bullish growth targets
December 2, 2021
  • Profitability target also hiked, bit could dip near term
  • Merger candidates will be screened for attractive cashflows

In a fitting move for a company that specialises in tracking software, Oxford Metrics (OMG) is setting targets that will allow investors to measure its own performance.

Management has set out a new five-year strategy to more than double the £35.6m-worth of sales it achieved in the year to September. This was an 18 per cent increase on a pandemic-hit 2020, but only restored sales to pre-pandemic levels. Similarly, the bottom line is yet to return to the heights hit in 2019.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data