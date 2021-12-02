Oxford Metrics sets bullish growth targets

Profitability target also hiked, bit could dip near term

Merger candidates will be screened for attractive cashflows

In a fitting move for a company that specialises in tracking software, Oxford Metrics (OMG) is setting targets that will allow investors to measure its own performance.

Management has set out a new five-year strategy to more than double the £35.6m-worth of sales it achieved in the year to September. This was an 18 per cent increase on a pandemic-hit 2020, but only restored sales to pre-pandemic levels. Similarly, the bottom line is yet to return to the heights hit in 2019.