SSP's outlook looks uncertain

Revenue fell by almost a half Pipeline looks promising

SSP (SSPG) has had a turbulent ride throughout the pandemic. Over 60 per cent of the food and beverage outlet operator’s units are in airports, making it particularly vulnerable to the on-again, off-again restrictions that have buffeted the travel industry.

This was clearly apparent in the reported results with top-line revenue down by almost half. However, there were some positives. The development pipeline looks strong enough to support future growth, with around 200 new units planned, which management expects to contribute a 15 per cent revenue boost by 2024. Meanwhile, the balance sheet was shored up by a £451m rights issue, alongside the renegotiation of bank facilities and debt covenants.