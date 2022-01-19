Today's Markets: European stock markets split as investors digest rates selloff

Tale of the tape: US stocks plunged on rising rates, softer growth data; European shares broadly lower at the open in sympathy but trying to muster around the flatline. The CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 up, DAX and FTSE down a touch in the first hour. Tech damage, rising rates etc not the same worry for European equities and indices. Luxury stocks lifted by good results from Burberry (BRBY). Ashtead (AHT) and Ferguson (FERG) down the most on the FTSE 100 on US weakness as the Empire State manufacturing index turned negative for the first time in 20 months. Asian markets were very weak overnight but Europe seems to be trying to halt the bloodletting.

The S&P 500 closed below the low of last week and just about held its 100-day moving average, whilst the Dow closed below that level. The Nasdaq Composite dropped below its 200-day line for the first time since April 2020. The Nasdaq 100 didn’t quite hit last Monday’s lows but futures this morning suggest it will open lower. The wreck in tech is not an orderly rotation right now, particularly with banks being sold off from elevated levels.

Megacap tech took a beating, with Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) both down 2.5 per cent. ARKK down another 4 per cent, now –20 per cent YTD. Some gains for energy as oil is trading at multi-year highs, lots of damage being done to banks as earnings flag risks. Goldman Sachs (GS) dropped almost 7 per cent: expenses +23 per cent vs +8 per cent for revenues... cost cutting now going to go hand-in-hand with core lending growth. Investment banking revenues are lumpy. Scrubbed some 200pts or so off the Dow, which fell more than 540pts for the session. More from the banks today with Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (0QYU)… should be a story of consumer and business lending growth (BAC) and wealth management (MS). Again watch those expenses.