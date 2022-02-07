Today's markets: Stocks yawn open, oil eases back, bonds on the move

FTSE 100 rallies 0.4 per cent in early trade

US coming off best week of the year

Oil eases back from multi-year high

Yawn and stretch and try to come alive... European stock markets are up a bit, the dollar is up a tad after a run of losses, oil is stabilising after rallying to multi-year highs last week and Bitcoin jumped over the weekend and now trades above $42k. Friday’s strong US jobs report off seems to underpinning a bit more confidence for risk, but German industrial production data is dragging on sentiment a bit, sliding -0.3 per cent vs an expected gain of +0.4 per cent. Basic resources and retail are the top performing sectors in Europe, with real estate and oil & gas the weakest. Asian markets helped by a rally for Chinese stocks as they reopened following the Lunar New Year holiday despite some softer-than-expected services PMI figures. In London, the FTSE 100 rallied 0.4 per cent in early trade to sit around 7,550. Housebuilders struggled as data showed house price growth slowed to its weakest in five months. A big week for blue chips reporting earnings – Unilever (ULVR), BP (BP), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) among them. A lot apparently hanging on Unilever’s results amid shareholder discontent.

US markets enjoyed their best week of the year, but volatility remains. The S&P 500 and Vix index both rose Friday, hardly a sign of calm returning. Intraday index moves remain in excess of 1 per cent. The forces of earnings, inflation and the Fed’s nascent hiking cycle continue to exert influence on market dynamics. You’ll no doubt have read that Meta (FB) lost $200bn in market cap whilst Amazon (AMZN) gained a similar amount. The S&P 500 closed the week up 1.5 per cent, the Nasdaq climbed 2.4 per cent. Shares in Peloton (PTON) rose 26 per cent after-hours amid reports that Nike (NKE) and Amazon are circling the embattled company.