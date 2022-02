Like-for-like revenue growth higher than forecasts Sale of underperforming business improves outlook

Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) defied the gloomsters who were concerned about a sales tail-off. The Slough-based purveyor of Dettol disinfectant and Clearasil acne creams, which enjoyed robust growth across key brands at the height of the pandemic, posted like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth ahead of expectations for 2021 and maintained the full-year dividend.