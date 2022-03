Increased dividend

Record year end order book

Vitec (VTC), a producer of hardware and software products for the creative industries, has bounced back from a tough 2020. Fewer people were on the move in 2020 which meant less demand for cameras to capture content. However, last year saw strong recovery in its markets which helped sales increase 36 per cent and operating margin recover to 11.7 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent last year.