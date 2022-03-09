Legal & General dividend still compels

Market conditions have been generally benign for life insurers and results for Legal & General (LGEN) fell into line with everyone else in the sector, as a rising bulk annuities market and better interest rates all combined to give both cash and capital generation a 12 per cent boost. The falling away of pandemic uncertainty also meant a return to growth for LGEN’s closely watched dividend payout. However, world events of the past two weeks have also entangled Legal & General’s investment arm in unexpected ways.