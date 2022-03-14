/
Bodycote turnaround slowed by automotive and aerospace markets

Restructuring work to deliver £30mn of permanent cost savings
March 14, 2022
  • Assets redeployed to higher-growth markets
  • Lag in passing on energy price hikes could hit margins

There have been clear signs of progress at engineering group Bodycote (BOY) over the past year, although the delayed recovery of both the aerospace and the automotive industries weighed on its prospects. 

The company’s revenue edged up by 3 per cent (or just 1.3 per cent in organic terms) to £616mn, which was slightly below the analysts’ consensus estimate of £619mn. Earnings per share of 35.8p were also lower than the consensus estimate of 36.7p.

