Leap in net profit driven by valuation gains

Site sales and refinancing provide firepower to progress schemes

The strong end markets for industrial and residential property contributed to a significant re-rating of Harworth Group’s (HWG) shares over the past 12 months.

The shares were valued at a discount of about 20 per cent to its portfolio’s net disposal value (NDV) at the start of the year, which had narrowed to 2 per cent by year-end.