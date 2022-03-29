/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

IQE banking on long-term tech trends

Management hopes macro trends like the metaverse will drive long-term growth.
IQE banking on long-term tech trends
March 29, 2022
  • Weaker end markets hit revenue
  • Investment and cost cutting set foundations for future

For semiconductor maker IQE (IQE) it’s a case of balancing long-term prospects against short-term issues. Management is confident the chips that support 5G technology and 3D sensing applications will be in high demand as megatrends like the internet of things and the metaverse take hold of society. However, to get there, IQE must fight through recent headwinds linked to supply chain disruptions, geo-political crises and de-globalisation.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data