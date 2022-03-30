Anglo Pacific times the cycle perfectly

Coal and cobalt prices drive big revenue increase

Debt reduction and new acquisitions the focus for new chief executive

Incoming Anglo Pacific (APF) chief executive Marc Bishop Lafleche has a unique take on recycling: he said his company’s funnelling of cash flows from the Kestrel metallurgical coal mine in Australia, on which it has a sliding scale royalty dependent on coal prices, represents “recycling” of capital towards mines that will feed in to the energy transition. Anglo Pacific owns the rights to a proportion of either production or revenue at several mines, through royalties or streaming agreements.