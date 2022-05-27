Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater

The 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven introduced the line “You had one job to do” into the popular lexicon. It is a charge that could be – and frequently is – levelled at the Bank of England (BoE) as inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 9 per cent in April.

While this view is an oversimplification, the recent surge in prices has nonetheless made life very uncomfortable for central banks around the world, as their inflation targets have been blown out of the water. Since they have taken a lot of credit for the quiescence of inflation over the past two decades, it is only right that questions are asked about what has gone wrong. Equally interesting questions are whether central banks really had much of a grip on inflation in the first place, and whether the current episode will result in changes to the conduct of monetary policy.

It is 25 years since chancellor Gordon Brown granted the BoE operational independence in the conduct of monetary policy. There was a growing academic consensus in the 1990s that monetary policy was too frequently used for political purposes, which made for sub-optimal decision making, and although politicians did want to reduce inflation they were not always prepared to take the tough decisions in order to make that happen. Accordingly, the BoE was given responsibility for maintaining the rate of RPIX inflation in a band centred around 2.5 per cent (plus or minus 1.5 percentage points), subsequently amended in 2003 to a target for CPI inflation of 2 per cent (plus or minus one percentage point). Since 1997 CPI inflation has averaged 2 per cent. Measured purely in terms of the target, the BoE appears to have fulfilled its mandate.