Casinos not 'recession-proof', but a viable recovery play

Rank Group (RNK) recently delivered a profit warning as part of a Q4 trading update, blaming the slower-than-expected return of higher-spending overseas gamblers to its London casinos. So, perhaps it’s timely to review the viability of investing in casinos during an economic downturn. For investment purposes, we will also refer to the handful of casino operators trading publicly in the US, as several of them also have extensive interests in Macau and other industry hot-spots.

The impact on the casino industry was immediate and wide-ranging once it became obvious that infection rates were rising exponentially. Nonessential businesses were shut in March 2020 to help curb the transmission of Covid-19, the first time that casinos on the Las Vegas Strip had been closed since the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. (It should also be noted that the virtual cessation of most forms of sports betting hit the gaming industry hard.)

Casino numbers fell off a cliff once the pandemic hit home, not only in terms of gamblers but also in relation to convention delegates, another significant revenue stream for the casinos. Large casinos, in common with the hotel industry in general, rely on high occupancy rates to drive profits, but they have also been realigning their business models to take advantage of the liberalisation of online gambling laws in many US states, as politicians scramble to gain access to the lucrative tax revenues on offer.