Foresight locks in energy returns

A diverse fund manager combining private equity with renewables investment ups its game
July 12, 2022
  • Long-term returns on renewable projects locked-in
  • Looks to expansion in other markets 

Specialist fund managers are one of the few areas of the sector to have ridden out the worst of the downturn in valuations, as well as continuing to attract funds to manage. Foresight, on which we initiate regular coverage, is an asset manager that holds interests in renewable energy investments, as well as an unusual private equity business that bases itself regionally within the UK. That approach looks promising so far, with assets under management (AUM) increasing by 23 per cent to £8.8bn and a big hike in the dividend in these results.

