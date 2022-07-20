Photo-Me splashes out on special dividend

Photo revenues buoyed by easing travel restrictions outside Asia Pacific

Special dividend of 6.5p per share

Pent-up demand for passports has turned Photo-Me International’s (PHTM) fortunes around. Customers were apparently undeterred by the recent one-third price hike from €6 (£5) to €8 during the period, with photobooth revenues rising by 27.4 per cent to £66.9mn in the six months to 30 April, though these will be digested in the seasonally-stronger second half. Shares in the operator of assorted laundry, printing, and pizza vending machines, rose by 16 per cent on results day.