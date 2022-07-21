Growth stalls at Redcentric

Market "subdued" for much of financial year High hopes for five acquisitions

Redcentric (RCN) has a colourful past. Earlier this year, its former chief financial officer, Timothy Coleman, was convicted of making false and misleading statements to the market and was sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment. According to the Financial Conduct Authority, Coleman had overstated Redcentric’s cash position in 2015 and 2016 by around £13mn, thus artificially inflating the group’s share price. When the accounting scandal was revealed, the shares lost more than half of their value.