Growth stalls at Redcentric

IT company blames lacklustre performance on “considerable headwinds”
July 21, 2022
  • Market "subdued" for much of financial year
  • High hopes for five acquisitions 

Redcentric (RCN) has a colourful past. Earlier this year, its former chief financial officer, Timothy Coleman, was convicted of making false and misleading statements to the market and was sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment. According to the Financial Conduct Authority, Coleman had overstated Redcentric’s cash position in 2015 and 2016 by around £13mn, thus artificially inflating the group’s share price. When the accounting scandal was revealed, the shares lost more than half of their value. 

