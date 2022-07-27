Nichols builds capacity and streamlines its supply chain

A recovering ‘out-of-home’ market

One-off supply chain charges

Shareholders in Nichols (NICL) were the beneficiaries of a 27 per cent hike in the half-year dividend, mirroring revenue growth in its UK domestic market. You could say it’s a recovery play, at least judging by comments from eponymous non-executive chairman John Nichols: "In the UK, the Vimto brand continues to outperform the broader squash market, and the group's out-of-home route to market experienced good growth as the wider leisure sector continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic”.