/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

FDM ramps up training scheme

Recruitment is a key focus for the consultancy group as demand grows
FDM ramps up training scheme
July 28, 2022
  • Clients return after Covid lull
  • Wage inflation threatens margins 

During the early days of lockdown, demand for FDM’s (FDM) services dwindled. The company – which recruits, trains and deploys IT and business consultants – said clients had ended placements early because of the pandemic, and assignment numbers tumbled. 

This does not seem to be a problem any more. The group has reported high levels of client demand across “all of its regions” and revenue is up by 16 per cent. The only fly in the ointment is EMEA, where sales fell by 34 per cent year on year to £9.3mn. This was offset by strong growth in Asia Pacific, however, where revenue increased by almost 40 per cent to £24.5mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data