FDM ramps up training scheme

Clients return after Covid lull Wage inflation threatens margins

During the early days of lockdown, demand for FDM’s (FDM) services dwindled. The company – which recruits, trains and deploys IT and business consultants – said clients had ended placements early because of the pandemic, and assignment numbers tumbled.

This does not seem to be a problem any more. The group has reported high levels of client demand across “all of its regions” and revenue is up by 16 per cent. The only fly in the ointment is EMEA, where sales fell by 34 per cent year on year to £9.3mn. This was offset by strong growth in Asia Pacific, however, where revenue increased by almost 40 per cent to £24.5mn.