Aston Martin heads further off course

Net debt increases by £378mn in six months

Half of rights issue proceeds will be used to reduce borrowing

The value of the Aston Martin brand shouldn’t be underestimated. Without it, it’s difficult to fathom why anyone would want to pump money into a perennially loss-making car maker that’s been toiling under a huge debt burden.

According to consultancy Brand Finance, the marque has a value of about $1.1bn (£905mn), which gives some indication as to why Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund recently agreed to stump up £78mn for a 16.7 per cent in Aston Martin Lagonda (AML), as well as partnering with chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz to subscribe to £335mn of shares being offered through a £575mn rights issue.