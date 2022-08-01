Can hobby stocks afford to stick to their knitting?

Bloomsbury celebrates “reacquired habit” of reading Games Workshop eyeing international expansion

In the dreary depths of lockdown, some hobbies became acceptable again. Pursuits such as crochet, embroidery and macramé - formerly enjoyed by the over-seventies and the clinically bored - acquired a certain charm during the long, long days at home. A question mark remains for investors, however. Will such activities ever have a lasting appeal, or is their success destined to be short-lived?

Two-and-a-half years after the UK entered its first lockdown, there are some encouraging signs. According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the proportion of online spending relating to games, toys and sports equipment is still higher than before the pandemic hit. Gardening is also still proving popular, with sales of seeds, flowers and fertiliser continuing to rise.