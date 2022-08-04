/
Profits jump at Mondi

The packager is coping well with cost pressures – but the disposal of its Russian business is still up in the air
August 4, 2022
  • Profit margins grow
  • Demand still strong

Mondi (MNDI) has had a tumultuous few months. In May, the packaging giant decided to sell its Russian assets following the invasion of Ukraine. This was no small undertaking: Russian operations represented around 12 per cent of the group's revenue in 2021 and generated around a fifth of underlying Ebitda over the last three years.

Business elsewhere is still booming, however. Revenue from continuing operations – which excludes Russia – surged by 37 per cent, driven by particularly strong demand for corrugated products. Mondi also seems remarkably unfazed by the rising cost of energy, wood, transport and chemicals, boosting its underlying Ebitda margin by over three percentage points to 20.9 per cent.

