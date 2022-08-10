Can Ashoka India Equity continue its hot streak?

India is back in the limelight and an unusual trust dedicated to the region is performing well

But it remains to be seen whether Ashoka India Equity's outperformance continues as its size grows

Large and influential as it has become, China has done more than enough to remind investors of its emerging market status in recent years. Fresh from what was seen as a successful lockdown strategy in 2020, last year Chinese authorities embarked on a flurry of regulatory interventions that resulted in some specialists considering its market uninvestable. From renewed lockdown measures in 2022 to the recent escalating tensions with Taiwan, there has been plenty to disrupt an equity region once seen as reaching greater maturity.

For investors who increasingly view China as a standalone market to be accessed via single country funds, this volatility matters. But it's also a problem for Asian and emerging markets funds: China recently made up 36.1 per cent of the widely followed MSCI AC Asia ex Japan index and a similar proportion of the MSCI Emerging Markets index, and tends to feature heavily in funds investing across these areas.