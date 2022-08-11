Savills' outlook mixed amid economic uncertainty

Savills among the 'big four' agencies

Generous dividend payments last year

Making sense of Savills’ (SVS) performance as a global recession looms is a bit like trying to trace the path of a feather during a hurricane. The property services company generates revenue from so many different business arms in so many countries that it can be difficult to comprehend why pre-tax profit was down as revenue ticked up in its results for the six months to 30 June. In short, though, the company’s UK business arm has a better margin than its international business arms – and its European and Middle Eastern business made a loss.