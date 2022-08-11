Today's Markets: Elon Musk builds his war chest as Coinbase slumps

Asian markets were on the rise ahead of the commencement of trading in London. Better than expected news on US inflation triggered a bounce in the main indices stateside and raised hopes that the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance might moderate through the remainder of this year, particularly if crude oil prices keep receding. However, the Asian bounce might have been tempered by news that China has implemented yet another regional lockdown in a bid to stall infection rates and eventually eradicate the virus.

Elsewhere news emerges that Elon Musk has offloaded another sizeable chuck of Tesla’s (US:TSLA) issued share capital. The latest sale, worth in the region of $6.9bn (£5.7bn), was taken ahead of October’s trial linked to the aborted deal to buy Twitter (US:TWTR). It’s conceivable that Musk may be compelled to go through with the acquisition, hence the recent share sale, although if the court finds in his favour he has pledged to increase his 15 per cent Tesla holding.

More ructions in crypto-world, as a group of US senators led by Illinois representative Dick Durbin have raised concerns over Fidelity Investment's plan to offer bitcoin as an investment option for its 401(k) managed retirement accounts. It comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee held separate hearings on various aspects of the crypto industry. Durbin and his fellow senators have written to senior management at Fidelity, expressing dismay over the asset manager’s decision to offer workers the option to invest in an “untested, highly volatile asset”.