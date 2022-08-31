Hydrogen makes reappearance following crisis lull

While oil and gas have dominated discussions over energy security in recent months, on a longer-term basis hydrogen has been touted as a clean replacement for emissions-heavy technologies across all kinds of industries.

But that far-off horizon hasn’t stopped the German government and Amazon (AMZN) from inking deals for green hydrogen in the last week of August.

The retail and cloud services giant signed a deal to buy 10,950 tonnes a year (or 50t a day) of green hydrogen from US producer Plug Power (US:PLUG). Like the UK’s own Ceres Power (CWR), Plug Power makes fuel cells and is still ramping up in terms of capacity and sales. This Amazon deal is not an expansion in production but does guarantee more sales – overall output is expected to be 500t per day by the end of 2025. Investors liked the news, and the company’s shares are trading up a third over the past month.