Energy crisis means sterling will be lower for longer

Sterling dropped to its lowest level since 1985 ahead of Liz Truss’s succession as the UK’s new prime minister, with investors concerned about the potential impact of unfunded handouts.

Truss, who emerged victorious from a two-month process to elect a new leader of the governing Conservative Party, is widely expected to pledge a cap on household energy bills – a move that could cost between £50bn and £130bn, or 2-5 per cent of GDP, depending on how the policy is implemented. This is on top of other pledges she has already made such as tax cuts and a reversal of the 1.5 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions in April.

The pound fell to around $1.15 on the day Truss’s victory was announced, a 15 per cent slide since the start of the year.