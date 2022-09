Live pig price in China was below the cost of production in the 2022 financial year

Revenue up in bovine business despite inflationary headwinds

After a prolonged slump in prices, conditions in China’s live pig market appear to be rebounding – much to the relief of Hampshire-based animal genetics group Genus (GNS). It provides farmers with genetic tools that enable them to breed livestock, which means demand for its products fluctuates in line with meat and dairy prices.