Saga takes a new twist

Write-downs far worse than expected

Struggling to transition away from price walking

Saga (SAGA) did not have a good pandemic, it is fair to say, as the silver-haired hordes who buy its cruises and insure their cars and homes with the company cut back on travel of all sorts. The first half of the year had seemed like an opportunity to rebuild the company’s earnings, but headwinds hitting its insurance business have scuppered any notion of recovery. The deteriorating outlook for premiums meant the company had to write-down nearly £270mn of goodwill, which was behind the reported loss. The market reaction was brutal, and the shares lost 20 per cent on results day to cap a long string of losses.