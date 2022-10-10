Today's Markets: Stocks pull back after hot US jobs, China export controls

Trade wars rear their ugly head again

US jobs report resets expectations of a pivot

Windfall tax on renewables 'perverse'

Trade wars are back: Chinese tech stocks led the declines in Asian trade after the Biden administration imposed a set of sweeping export controls on Friday. Stocks plunged at the end of the week following the US nonfarm payrolls report, which was strong enough to give the Federal Reserve plenty more cover to keep on raising rates. The Dow Jones rose 2 per cent last week and the S&P 500 added 1.5 per cent, but the jobs report erased much bigger gains.

European stock markets opened lower on Monday with a soft handover from Asia and Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was down around half of one percent around the 6,950 area. Wall Street had closed the week out marginally higher, but the S&P 500 fell 2.8 per cent on Friday to wipe out most of the gains made a week ago when it notched its best two-day advance since 2020.