Today's Markets: BoE intervening again and again

Bank of England forced to step into the gilt market again

Jitters felt across equities too

Sterling steady

All part of a cunning plan? Unfortunately not, Baldrick. The Bank of England today widened its gilt market intervention to counter what it says is a “material risk to UK financial stability”. The BoE will now include index-linked gilts in the basket of assets it purchases as part of the intervention launched in the wake of the chancellor’s mini-Budget.

“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts. Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability,” the bank warned. Ouch... and to think it’s all to do with dollar strength and absolutely nothing to do with a gung-ho chancellor blowing a hole in the UK’s fiscal credibility…