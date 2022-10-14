Royal Mail braced for £350mn loss

Up to 6,000 redundancies expected

Strikes blamed for rising losses

Royal Mail has warned that it could swing to a loss of up to £450mn and be forced to axe as many as 10,000 jobs, in response to “damaging” industrial action.

The postal service - which has reinvented itself as International Distributions Services (IDS) - reported a UK operating loss of £219mn between April and September this year, and a trading cash outflow of £274mn. Management claimed that strike action had already cost the business £70mn, and complained that “agreed productivity improvements” had been obstructed. Shares have fallen by 10 per cent in response to the trading update.