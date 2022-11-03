Has Brexit damned the economy?

With the restoration of a degree of stability to government, the spotlight has drifted away from Westminster (at least until 17 November), and back onto two other major talking points. The first is the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee's decision to increase interest rates by 75 bps this week (echoing the Federal Reserve's own 0.75 rise) which takes the UK bank rate to 3 per cent, and represents its steepest rate hike for over 30 years.

The second topic is Brexit. Given the lack of a clear dividend six years after the event, increasingly the focus is on the influence of this momentous decision on our current economic problems. The further we move away from the pandemic, the more we should be able to untangle the economic impacts of these two events. Even so, Brexit continues to divide opinion and provoke volleyball-style debate.

But the discussion is becoming more urgent following the collapse of the Truss government and its reminder that for the Brexit revolution to be complete, further radical steps on tax and deregulation (and a bonfire of rules) are required. Yet these planks of Truss’s tenure spooked markets so much they caused a mini financial crisis. If the freedom to do as we like on tax and regulation – encapsulated by Liz Truss’s approach – is a necessary prerequisite to unleashing Brexit’s potential and benefits, or even simply to maintain prosperity, then what happens now? Has the opportunity to deliver a Brexit golden age now been squandered?