Premier Foods helped by more home cooking

Grocery division takes market share

Cash outflow due to acquisition

On the same day that these results were released, the latest inflation data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices had risen by an eye-watering 16.4 per cent in the year to October. In this context, the fact that Premier Foods (PFD) maintained a 35 per cent gross margin was a solid result. The purveyor of Mr Kipling cakes and Ambrosia custard said that price rises and cost savings had mitigated a difficult cost environment, although it sensibly acknowledged "risks around recent rises in input cost inflation and potential changes in consumer behaviour”.