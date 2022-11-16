/
Premier Foods helped by more home cooking

There are signs that customers are turning to the company's products in a high-price food environment
November 16, 2022
  • Grocery division takes market share
  • Cash outflow due to acquisition

On the same day that these results were released, the latest inflation data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices had risen by an eye-watering 16.4 per cent in the year to October. In this context, the fact that Premier Foods (PFD) maintained a 35 per cent gross margin was a solid result. The purveyor of Mr Kipling cakes and Ambrosia custard said that price rises and cost savings had mitigated a difficult cost environment, although it sensibly acknowledged "risks around recent rises in input cost inflation and potential changes in consumer behaviour”.

