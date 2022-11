Strong cash generation

Cross-selling opportunities to boost slow organic growth

SysGroup (SYS) is a small IT services business that is looking to grow through M&A. In this sector, customer acquisition is tricky, so acquiring businesses and then cross-selling them multiple services is a tried and tested strategy. In the past year, SysGroup has acquired cyber security company Truststream for £7.9mn and IT services business Orchard Computers for £1mn.