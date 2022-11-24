The bond fund yield bonanza

A big rise in bond yields over the past year has altered the equation for plenty of investors. In theory it makes income-generating alternative assets less appealing on a relative basis, while making the traditional 60/40 portfolio of equities and bonds look more attractively valued than it has done for a long time. On a more basic level bonds look less expensive and more attractive from an income perspective, with the caveat that prices could yet have further to fall. Fixed income is finally interesting once again.

And so certain bond funds have found themselves back in vogue. The Investment Association’s UK Gilts sector took in a net £412mn in retail flows in September, making it the best-selling fund cohort for the month followed by the UK Index Linked Gilts sector with £202mn. But it’s not just gilts that might catch your eye, given yields have tended to rise across the fixed income space more generally.

Where should investors look? If we look at stated yields, there’s plenty of funds offering higher levels of income (and lower starting valuations) for those who understand what they’re getting into. Parsing the data, we can see that some of the riskier bond funds continue to offer chunky yields. Take Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Bond (GB00B39RMP13) with an 8.6 per cent distribution yield at the end of October, Schroder High Yield Opportunities (GB0009505586) on a 6.4 per cent yield and the high yield-focused strategic bond fund Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond (IE0032571485) with a gross income yield of between roughly 6 and 7 per cent, depending on which share class you look at.