Spending and costs going up, with £50mn in added power costs for the full year

Half-year dividend of 12.96p per share, up 11 per cent

Water utility Pennon (PNN), which services Cornwall and the Bristol area, has seen its half-year profits slammed by higher operating and financing costs. But management has said these would be passed on to consumers in the coming year, so there would be some level of catch-up in future earnings statements.