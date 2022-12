Fewer light commercial vehicles being registered in the UK

Inflation and EV investment hit Northgate's margins

In 2020, insurance services business Redde merged with van hire company Northgate to form Redde Northgate (REDD). The deal seems to be bearing fruit: management has noted good cross-selling opportunities and the group’s underlying profit before tax is up by 7 per cent year on year. (Statutory profits have been inflated by a £28mn adjustment for depreciation.)