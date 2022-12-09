Shares I love: Bioventix

Bioventix's competitive advantages include the need for product approval on both sides of the Atlantic

Its growth has been consistent over the past 12 years

The company pays generous dividends

Keith Ashworth-Lord, chief investment officer of Sanford DeLand Asset Management and manager of CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund (GB00BF0LDZ31), explains why he invests in antibody producer Bioventix (BVXP).

"Bioventix is one of the most attractive businesses in the Buffettology portfolio. It occupies a genuine niche where the economic moat [competitive advantages] is protected by regulatory affairs, in particular the need for product approval from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, which can take several years to obtain.