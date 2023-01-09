Banning investors from struggling funds is a tricky call for platforms

This month's news that Fidelity International has restricted new investments into the Jupiter UK Mid Cap fund prompts questions on the role that platforms should play in their users’ investment decisions.

The fund is admittedly not in a great place. Run by the same managers as the struggling Chrysalis Investments trust, it lost in the region of 37 per cent in the last year, around twice as much as its benchmark. The poor performance of its listed assets also means exposure to unquoted assets has been on the rise since 2021. Most prominently, the fund owns a stake in Starling Bank (5.2 per cent of the fund as at the start of December 2022), which it is in the process of offloading. Investors’ Chronicle understands that the sale is underway.

Fidelity did not explain the reason for its decision, saying only it “is in the best interest of our clients”. Customers of its retail platform and execution-only customers of its advised platform can redeem existing holdings but not buy shares in the fund “until further notice”, although advisers continue to have full access.