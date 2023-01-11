Direct Line hits shareholders with dividend bombshell

Loss rates increase over the winter

Dividend cut to preserve capital

Direct Line (DLG) had its own car crash on Wednesday after a dreadful trading update which sent the non-life insurer's shares tumbling by 28 per cent. Dividend investors who had counted on the company’s ability to generate income will not receive their final dividend.

The problem for the company relates to claims cost inflation across its business lines, sparked just as the frequency of claims picked up as the weather worsened during the winter.