Don't read too much into investment trusts bouncing back

Investment trust shareholders know how vulnerable such portfolios can be to shifts in sentiment, and that’s most obvious when we experience big market moves. A challenging 2022 for equities was especially cruel to trusts – including those that rode high before interest rate rises changed the way we view growth investments. Think of the poor Chrysalis (CHRY) shareholders sitting on a 52.6 per cent loss for the 12 months to 23 January.

And yet that dynamic works in the other direction. Markets (and currencies such as sterling) have looked healthier in recent months, and some of the most wounded investment trusts of the past year have seen their shares snap back in an exaggerated fashion. A glance at three-month share price total returns shows Chrysalis investors made an enormous 55.6 per cent gain – not enough to erode those previous losses, but something to take heart from. And some other growth trusts have also enjoyed big wins.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies (MTE), another trust caught in the eye of a style rotation, has made 27 per cent on a total return basis, with Henderson Smaller Companies (HSL) and Baillie Gifford European Growth (BGEU) both registering gains of more than 20 per cent in that very short three-month period. This puts them nicely ahead of the 16.2 per cent sterling total return from the FTSE Europe ex UK index, which outperformed all other major regional indices (including the FTSE 100, 250 and Small Cap indices) over the same timeframe.