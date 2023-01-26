Three rules to help you plan for retirement

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all rule for how much you need to save to retire in comfort. Retirement planning is based on a number of factors, and making a plan based on your personal circumstances is the most accurate way to go about it. How early you start saving, how you invest and what retirement strategy you pick are just some of the many variables that play a part.

But there are a few ways to get at least a preliminary idea of what income you should aim for, how big a pot you might need to generate that income and how much you should save every year to amass that pot.

Jason Hollands, managing director at Evelyn Partners, says people typically aim for somewhere between half and two-thirds of their final salary as their retirement income. By the time they retire, many people have paid off their mortgage, and their children are financially independent, so their expenses are lower. The state pension should also cover at least a portion of them, while the same level of gross income goes further because you are no longer making National Insurance and pension contributions.