Dividends to fall this year, report warns

A tapering of dividends in December could mean a leaner year ahead for shareholders as miners cut back after two bonanza-filled years, a report has warned.

However, the research from Link Group showed that while dividends would fall, an eventual recession would not lead to massive cuts across the board given how conservative payout ratios have been since the pandemic.

The forecast decline for this year was largely down to the miners: while the iron ore price has recently been boosted by China’s reopening, Rio Tinto, BHP (BHP) and Anglo American (AAL) will see profits come down as costs rise. Glencore (GLEN) likely has another very strong year ahead thanks to its coal division. Overall, dividend cover remains strong, as explained by the IC's James Norrington here, so even with a recession, payouts should stay relatively high.