Defence budgets growing at fastest pace in 15 years

Global military spending forecast to rise by 8.6 per cent this year
February 1, 2023

Defence spending has grown at its fastest rate in more than 15 years, as governments respond to greater perceived threats.

The world’s total military spending is forecast to hit $2.18tn (£1.77tn), with defence budgets rising by 8.6 per cent in nominal terms, or 5.1 per cent real terms, according to research provider Janes. This compares with an average real growth rate of 0.7 per cent over the past decade.

In percentage terms, the biggest increases were in Eastern Europe (up 36.1 per cent) and the Russia/CIS grouping (up 28.8 per cent), following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

