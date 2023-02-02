FTSE 350 Review: US profitability incoming for gambling companies

Gambling valuations have fallen significantly since the height of the pandemic. Back then, higher multiples were driven by a low interest rate environment, stimulus programmes, a lack of other entertainment options and free-flowing consumer spending. All four of these factors have now gone into reverse.

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey says that “with multiples down roughly 50 per cent plus since 2021 highs, investors are increasingly focusing on underlying fundamentals”. It thinks this is of benefit in the long run, pointing to the market’s appetite for digital transformation in the sector as an area of focus for companies, as well as interest from European operators in the US gaming market.

Domestic travails have heightened the importance of international markets such as the US. A year ago, we said the UK industry was awaiting the “heavily delayed” regulation-tightening white paper with bated breath. Twelve months on, those delays have got even heavier, and the sector is yet to breathe out. Political instability and governmental priorities have pushed the paper further down the legislative to-do list, which has added to the uncertain outlook for UK revenues.

When proposals finally arrive, they are expected to toughen up rules around affordability and stake limits on online slots, among other areas.

In any case, sales are already being hit as companies try to get in ahead of any prospective changes by tightening up policies. This was seen in 888’s (888) January update. The UK-focused operator said that “proactive enhanced player safety measures” drove a 15 per cent contraction in online sales in the year to 31 December.

In this context, broker Numis’s argument that geographical diversification “remains key to mitigate against regulatory and fiscal risk” looks spot on.

Given the combination of domestic troubles and heightened growth opportunities in the US, it is no surprise that European gambling companies are expanding in that market, where an increasing number of states have legalised sports betting. There is a battle on amid the leading operators for market share, and it is key for companies to build up their positions in the market now before the barriers to entry become too great.

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) is out in front across the Atlantic through its ownership of leading American sportsbook operator FanDuel, of which Fox Corporation (US:FOX) has an option to acquire a 19 per cent stake. Flutter’s US revenues were up by 82 per cent in its latest quarter. Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain (ENT) also has a significant presence in the market through its BetMGM joint venture with MGM Resorts International (US:MGM), which takes around a quarter of market share in its operating locales in the US.

While the listed operators are currently lossmaking in America, the anticipated pivot to profit over the next couple of years is a key trend to keep an eye on as revenues grow swiftly. But that isn’t to say that US opportunities come without complications. There are regulatory headaches to contend with as states and companies get to grips with a changing policy landscape. Numis highlights a growing number of fines from regulators and high tax rates for operators in markets such as New York.

Another thing to watch for is the potential for an increase in M&A activity in the sector. Houlihan Lokey thinks that the “scarcity of capital” and “leveraging costs and taking advantage of scale benefits” are among the factors that will drive consolidation. This is connected with the UK white paper – there are suggestions that MGM will make another bid for Entain only after its release, given that there could be changes in how London-listed companies with overseas operations are regulated.

Favourite: Playtech has been at the centre of much takeover speculation over the past couple of years, which has come to nought. However, the board continues to look at options “to maximise shareholder value”, and there are intriguing possibilities here given the company's divisional set-up. In the meantime, analysts think it can pick up market share in less developed US markets, and its margins are sector-beating. Outsider: 888’s share price performance over the past 12 months has been negatively impacted by market concerns about the purchase of the non-US assets of William Hill, which completed in July last year. Peel Hunt analysts said that the “deal has landed the group with too much debt at too high a price” but also argue that “the integration will be well-executed and create the potential for the shares to bounce back”. This remains to be seen. Given market trends, minimal exposure to the US doesn’t help the bull case. Nor does January’s revelation that an internal review had found anti-money-laundering failures in the Middle East business.

FTSE 350 Gambling Price Market 12-month Fwd Dividend Company (p) cap (£mn) change (%) PE yield (%) Last IC view 888 103 458 -59 7 1.1 Hold, 149p, 12 Aug 2022 Entain 1,533 9,027 -0.7 21 0 Hold, 1,381p, 11 Aug 2022 Flutter Entertainment 12,660 22,293 19.3 32 0 Hold, 10,495p, 12 Aug 2022 Playtech 569 1,742 -4.9 11 0 Buy, 411p, 23 Sep 2022 Source: FactSet